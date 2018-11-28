Image caption The hospital's A&E is closed for all non-urgent care

A major incident has been declared at Southampton General Hospital after a power cut.

The emergency department is closed, except for "urgent" emergencies.

The hospital has urged people to not visit the hospital for non-urgent matters, such as outpatient care, routine x-rays or blood tests.

Firefighters in five appliances are at the hospital. Crews were called shortly after 08:40 GMT to a fire in an electrical room.

In a statement the hospital said: "University Hospital Southampton has suffered a major power cut and has declared a major incident.

"All patients in Southampton General and the Princess Anne hospitals are safe."

The emergency department is closed "for all except urgent emergencies," it added.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said a small fire was being dealt with in the north block of the hospital.