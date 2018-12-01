Image caption Police said the man's body was found in the common's ornamental lake

A man's body had been found in a lake on Southampton Common.

Police said the man's body was discovered by a member of the public in the ornamental lake shortly before 09:00 GMT.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said the death was being treated as unexplained and his next of kin had not yet been informed.

A park run, which had been set to start at 09:00 GMT, was cancelled with hundreds of runners asked to leave.

Tamsyn Smith, the park run's director said: "The run was called off five minutes before the start - there were hundreds of people lined up and ready to go.

"It's all very sad."

A police cordon put around a large area of the common has since been lifted.