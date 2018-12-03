Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Two held after man found dead in Burlesden home

  • 3 December 2018
Boundary Road, Bursledon Image copyright Google
Image caption The 73-year-old man was found dead at a property on Boundary Road, Bursledon

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at his home in a Hampshire village.

The 73-year-old man was found dead at a property on Boundary Road, Bursledon, on Monday morning.

A 63-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries.

