Two held after man found dead in Burlesden home
- 3 December 2018
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at his home in a Hampshire village.
The 73-year-old man was found dead at a property on Boundary Road, Bursledon, on Monday morning.
A 63-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries.