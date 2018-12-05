Image caption A 73-year-old man was found dead at his home in Boundary Road, Bursledon on Monday morning

A man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a 73-year-old who was found dead in his home have been released on bail.

The man's body was found at the house on Boundary Road, Bursledon, on Monday morning.

Police believe he died between 22:30 GMT on Sunday and 00:45 on Monday.

The force said findings of a post-mortem examination were inconclusive, with further tests expected to take "a number of months".

A 63-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until 1 January.