Image copyright Google/Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The suspect is believed to have run away along Woodmill Lane

Police investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Southampton have released a map of the route the suspect took as he ran away.

The victim was approached and attacked in the sports field at Riverside Park, Bitterne, late on Sunday night.

Detectives have also issued a more detailed description of the attacker and his clothes, including a dark green hooded top.

No arrests have been made and officers are continuing to patrol the area.

Hampshire Constabulary said the man was believed to have walked from the bus stop in Wessex Lane towards Woodmill Lane prior to the attack.

The rape took place between 23:00 and 23:50 GMT in an area of woodland between the skate park and the tennis courts off Woodmill Lane.

The attacker is then believed to have run down Woodmill Lane and towards Manor Farm Road and Forest Hill Drive before using a variety of roads in the surrounding neighbourhood.

He is described as white, in his 30s and tall with a medium build. He had stubble on his face and top lip, as if he hadn't shaved for a few days, and he had a wide mouth.

His hair was medium coloured brown and cropped all over to a grade one length. He spoke with a southern English accent and wore a dark green top with a hood and dark trainers.

Ch Insp Phil Lamb said: "I believe someone will know who this is from how this man has been described.

"With all this information, do you have any suspicions about who might be responsible?"

Police have also appealed for anyone with CCTV, doorbell cam or dashcam footage to get in touch.