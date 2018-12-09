Image caption The truck veered off the main Salisbury to Fordingbridge Road

A thatched 15th Century cottage is at risk of collapse after a lorry smashed into the front of it, the owner has said.

The HGV veered off the road and hit the house in Breamore, Hampshire, on Friday.

Homeowner Paul Hammond said the lorry was now "holding it up" and supports would be needed for the first floor.

Both he and his wife were unhurt, although she was trapped upstairs and had to be rescued through a window.

The lorry driver suffered minor injuries and had to be removed from his cab by firefighters.

Image caption Paul Hammond said the impact of the truck hitting the house sounded like "an earthquake"

Mr Hammond described being in his office in the listed Japonica Cottage at about 06:30 GMT when he heard a sound "like a bit of thunder".

He added: "The next thing the house was shaking as if there was an earthquake and then the house started falling in, there was bricks and mortar flying all over the place in the hall.

"At the front it's unsupported as the wall is completely missing, the lorry is holding it up."

Mr Hammond said he and his wife would not be able to spend Christmas in their home.