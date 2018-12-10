Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Eugene Tyrrell spent five years in South Africa before being extradited earlier this year

A child sex offender who fled to South Africa from his home in Hampshire has been jailed.

Eugene Tyrrell, 43, of Coulsdon Road, Hedge End, was arrested in 2012 after sending indecent sexual messages to two young girls via social media.

He spent five years in South Africa before being extradited earlier this year.

He was jailed for 21 months after pleading guilty to inciting sexual activity with a child.

At a hearing at Southampton Crown Court he also admitted one count of failing to appear at court in April 2013.

Extradition halted

He had fled to South Africa shortly after he had been due in court.

Hampshire Police said he was located by Interpol, but a halt in extradition proceedings from South Africa between 2013 and 2016 meant he could not be immediately returned to the UK.

Tyrrell eventually appeared at the Magistrate Court of Pretoria in March 2017, but he then appealed against his extradition.

In February 2018 the High Court of Pretoria rejected his appeal and his extradition was upheld. He was flown back to the UK in June.

After the sentencing Det Con David Thomas, of Hampshire police, said: "Tyrrell thought he could simply hop on a plane and live the rest of this life without paying for his crimes, but he was wrong."