Man arrested after Freshwater 'gun incident'

  • 10 December 2018
Edinburgh Road in Freshwater Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers used a Taser to detain the man in Edinburgh Road

A man has been arrested after a domestic incident involving a gun in an Isle of Wight village.

Specialist officers cordoned off a section of Edinburgh Road in Freshwater shortly after 08:45 GMT.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers used a Taser to "safely" detain the 50-year-old man at the scene in the residential street.

The force said the man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill. He remains in custody.

