Man arrested after Freshwater 'gun incident'
- 10 December 2018
A man has been arrested after a domestic incident involving a gun in an Isle of Wight village.
Specialist officers cordoned off a section of Edinburgh Road in Freshwater shortly after 08:45 GMT.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers used a Taser to "safely" detain the 50-year-old man at the scene in the residential street.
The force said the man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill. He remains in custody.