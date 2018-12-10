Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The man was filmed walking near the woman in Wessex Lane

Police investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in a park have released CCTV of a suspect.

The video footage shows the man walking behind the teenager near Riverside Park, Southampton, at about 23:30 GMT on 2 December, shortly before the attack.

Two more women had reported being followed in the area in November and December, detectives said.

Police said the same man was thought to be involved on all three occasions.

The rape took place between 23:30 and 23:50 in an area of woodland between the skate park and the tennis courts off Woodmill Lane.

Previously, police released a map of the route the suspect took as he fled the scene.