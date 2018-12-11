Image caption Police cordoned off the restaurant and arrested three men on suspicion of murder

A catering assistant who was found fatally injured at a Tandoori restaurant, prompting a murder inquiry, died accidentally, a coroner has ruled.

Abbas Ali, 65, was discovered at the bottom of a staircase at the Gandhi restaurant on Hayling Island, Hampshire, in November 2017.

Mr Ali died from "a head injury in a man intoxicated with alcohol", the Portsmouth coroner recorded.

Three murder suspects were told in April they would not be charged.

The men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the time on 4 November 2017 and were later released on bail.

Mr Ali, a married man from Bangladesh, was found unconscious at about 01:00 GMT at the restaurant in Hollow Lane.

He was taken to Portsmouth's Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was diagnosed as having an "unsurvivable head injury" and died the same day, the inquest heard.