Man held over Freshwater 'gun incident' released

  • 11 December 2018
Edinburgh Road in Freshwater Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was detained by officers using a Taser

A man arrested over reports of a domestic incident involving a gun will face no further action.

A section of Edinburgh Road in Freshwater, on the Isle of Wight, was cordoned off by police shortly after 08:45 GMT on Monday.

The 50-year-old suspect was detained by officers using a Taser.

He was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill but has been released without charge, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.

