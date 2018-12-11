Man held over Freshwater 'gun incident' released
- 11 December 2018
A man arrested over reports of a domestic incident involving a gun will face no further action.
A section of Edinburgh Road in Freshwater, on the Isle of Wight, was cordoned off by police shortly after 08:45 GMT on Monday.
The 50-year-old suspect was detained by officers using a Taser.
He was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill but has been released without charge, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.