A teenage mother has told a court she did not delay an ambulance call after her baby was fatally injured in an alleged attack by her former partner.

The seven-week-old boy died after being shaken or swung and bitten by the father, who denies murder, Winchester Crown Court has heard previously.

The 19-year-old mother said she did not witness the fatal injury to her son at her flat in Southampton in February.

She denies a charge of cruelty, by failing to protect him or summon help.

Heard a 'thud'

The alleged "assault or assaults" happened some time before 03:45 GMT on 11 February, the court heard previously.

An ambulance was not called until the mother sought help from a neighbour at 04:30, the jury was told.

He died shortly afterwards in hospital from a fatal skull fracture, and had also sustained leg and rib fractures.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, accused the teenager of fearing her baby would be taken away by social workers if an ambulance was called.

She replied: "If I thought my son was in a critical condition... I would have lost him anyway so that wouldn't make sense."

She said she had told her former partner to leave the flat after he admitted biting the infant.

She then heard a "thud" after leaving the father to say goodbye to his son alone, the jury heard.

The mother said the baby did not appear to need urgent medical help.

The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have each told the court the baby fell off the sofa on to the floor while in the care of the other parent.

Previously, the father, now aged 17, told the jury he took the drug MDMA and drank vodka and lager shortly before the boy's death.

The trial continues.