Image copyright Paul Coueslant Image caption Camp Hill prison was closed five years ago

The prisons minister says the government is struggling to sell a former jail on the Isle of Wight, even though it's on the market for £1.

Rory Stewart said he was "very keen" to sell the Camp Hill site to the island's council for new housing but was unsure the deal would go ahead.

He told the Justice Select Committee: "I'd be happy to pay them a pound to have it."

Isle of Wight Council has been contacted for a comment.

HMP Camp Hill, built in 1912, became part of the Isle of Wight prison cluster in 2009, holding more than 500 inmates, before being closed five years ago.

Mr Stewart said: "We're trying to get rid of a site on the Isle of Wight at the moment. Very, very, very keen for the Isle of Wight Council to have it for them to build houses on it, affordable houses on it, but we're currently offering it to the Isle of Wight Council for a pound and they're still not certain."

Island MP Bob Seely said he had met Mr Stewart to discuss how the site could be brought back into use by the council quickly and that "due diligence" was being carried out on the deal.

He said: "This is a significant piece of land lying dormant in an important position and I support the council in its desire to get the Ministry of Justice to hand it over without going through too many bureaucratic hurdles."

Mr Stewart had been telling the committee about the difficulties of the "new-for-old" strategy, selling off prisons to fund the construction of new establishments.

"When you actually look into the logistic difficulties of the refurbishment, the planning, the location of it, these places turn out to be not as valuable as perhaps some people thought in the past," he said.