Image caption Hilsea Lodge is among the homes affected

Two council-run care homes have been earmarked for closure in Portsmouth as part of plans to save money.

Edinburgh House is set to close in October 2019 and Hilsea Lodge a year later, saving £500,000 annually.

Under the proposals, agreed at Tuesday's budget meeting, council tax will also go up 4.5% in the financial year of 2019/2020.

The Liberal Democrat-run authority needs to save £12m over the next three years to stay in the black.

The authority said other savings would be made from income generation and re-negotiating contracts for services.

Council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: "It is essential to say that the level of cuts we have seen to council budgets has gone too far and is having serious effects on services here.

"There are unpleasant and difficult proposals in the papers before us, but to protect the most vulnerable in society - our children - we are having to make these tough decisions."

The Unison union lobbied the council to reconsider its plans.

Alan Tier, of Portsmouth Unison, said: "We are concerned about what happens in the meantime and how it will affect residents, their families and the staff."

The authority said staff would be redeployed into remaining council-run care services and homes in the city.