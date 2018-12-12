Image caption Residents had saved up all year for their Christmas dinner

Retirement home residents were left "in tears" when their Christmas dinner food and drink was stolen.

Festive fare worth up to £600 was taken from Harrison House on Stamshaw Road, Portsmouth, on Sunday evening.

The 23 people living there had saved throughout the year to pay for the Christmas meal. Three local firms have since offered to replace the food.

A 25-year-old man from Paulsgrove has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, police said.

Resident Frances Copping said they had "lost everything" following the theft, including joints of meat and bottles of alcohol which were kept in a kitchen store.

Image caption Bags full of groceries were taken from the home's kitchen store

Patricia Went said: "It's a sociable thing - we get to see other people here, all our friends.

"We've saved all year for this, week by week - none of us are rich - I went upstairs and had a cry."

Following television coverage of the theft, several companies have donated food and drink to replace some of what was stolen.