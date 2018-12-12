Aldershot motorbike crash: Woman dies
- 12 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died hours after a crash involving a motorbike outside an army church in Hampshire.
The 48-year-old pedestrian was hit outside St Andrew's Garrison Church in Aldershot shortly after 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.
She was taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting, London, but died in the evening.
The male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and is being treated in Frimley Park Hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened in Queen's Avenue.