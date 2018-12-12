Image caption The crash happened outside St Andrew's Garrison Church

A woman has died hours after a crash involving a motorbike outside an army church in Hampshire.

The 48-year-old pedestrian was hit outside St Andrew's Garrison Church in Aldershot shortly after 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.

She was taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting, London, but died in the evening.

The male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and is being treated in Frimley Park Hospital.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened in Queen's Avenue.