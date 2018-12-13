Fire tears through Porchfield village house
- 13 December 2018
A fire has engulfed a house in a village on the Isle of Wight.
It broke out in the single storey detached house on Porchfield Road, Porchfield at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Crews from across the island fought the blaze overnight. There have been no reports of any injuries.
An Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said investigations into the cause of the fire were under way.