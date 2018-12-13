Image copyright Freshwater Fire Station Image caption The fire broke out at 20:30, with fire crews finding the building "well alight" on arrival

A fire has engulfed a house in a village on the Isle of Wight.

It broke out in the single storey detached house on Porchfield Road, Porchfield at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Crews from across the island fought the blaze overnight. There have been no reports of any injuries.

An Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said investigations into the cause of the fire were under way.

The fire engulfed the house