Image caption Residents had saved up all year for their Christmas dinner

A second man has been arrested after Christmas food and drink was stolen from a Portsmouth retirement home.

Festive fare, bought for a communal meal worth up to £600, was taken from Harrison House on Sunday evening.

A 47-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal.

A 25-year-old man from Paulsgrove who was detained on suspicion of the same offence has since been released while inquiries continue.

The 23 people living at the Stamshaw Road home had saved throughout the year to pay for the Christmas meal.

Resident Frances Copping said they had "lost everything" following the theft, including joints of meat and bottles of alcohol which were kept in a kitchen store.

Following media coverage, three local firms have since offered to replace the food.