Southampton Common: Man held after three injured in park
- 13 December 2018
A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a park.
Emergency services were called to reports of a man armed with a knife on Southampton Common, near the Cowherds Pub, at about 16:20 GMT.
Police said three people were "being treated for injuries" and officers used a Taser to detain a man.
The extent of the victims' injuries is not yet known. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
