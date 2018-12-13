Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton Common: Man held after three injured in park

  • 13 December 2018
Image caption A 34-year-old man has been arrested

A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a park.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man armed with a knife on Southampton Common, near the Cowherds Pub, at about 16:20 GMT.

Police said three people were "being treated for injuries" and officers used a Taser to detain a man.

The extent of the victims' injuries is not yet known. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

