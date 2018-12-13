Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of the A31 and the A272

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a fatal crash.

Eulogio Candal, 72, from Wolverhampton, died at the scene on the A31 at the junction with the A272 near Winchester, Hampshire, on Wednesday.

His Fiat Doblo people carrier collided with a Volkswagen Crafter at about 14:50 GMT, police said.

The 22-year-old van driver from Southampton was arrested and later released while inquiries continue.

A passenger in the Fiat was treated in hospital for minor injuries.