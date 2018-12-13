Winchester fatal crash: Drug-driving suspect arrested
- 13 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a fatal crash.
Eulogio Candal, 72, from Wolverhampton, died at the scene on the A31 at the junction with the A272 near Winchester, Hampshire, on Wednesday.
His Fiat Doblo people carrier collided with a Volkswagen Crafter at about 14:50 GMT, police said.
The 22-year-old van driver from Southampton was arrested and later released while inquiries continue.
A passenger in the Fiat was treated in hospital for minor injuries.