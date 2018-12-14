Image caption The ponies, descended from wild horses, have become a symbol of the New Forest

Poachers have been blamed for the death of a pony found shot dead in the New Forest.

The four-year-old filly was thought to have been killed at Hale Purlieu, near Fordingbridge in the early hours of Wednesday.

Hampshire police said the animal's death was likely to have been caused by shotgun pellets.

The Commoners Defence Association (CDA) called the incident "very distressing".

A statement posted to residents from the National Trust, which owns the land, said the pony was found dead in a gorse bush on Wednesday afternoon.

It said the death appeared to have been caused by "dispersed shotgun pellets" and a resident had heard shotgun fire the previous evening.

"Our theory is someone was poaching deer and shot the pony by accident," the Trust said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The dead pony was discovered at Hale Purlieu

The CDA, which represents the interests of New Forest pony owners, tweeted: "Very distressing to hear reports of a commoner's pony shot dead, thought to have been by poachers."

Businesses have contributed to a reward for information about the shooting.

New Forest ponies have been grazing freely in the New Forest since rights of common pasture were granted to the area's inhabitants in the 11th Century.

It was classed as a rare breed by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) in 2014.