Image caption A 34-year-old man has been arrested

Two teenagers were among those hurt in a knife incident in a Southampton park, police have said.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man armed with a knife and threatening people on Southampton Common, near the Cowherds Pub, at about 16:20 GMT on Thursday.

Two females, aged 17 and 18, received minor injuries, as did a 50-year-old man.

Police used a Taser to detain a man, 34, who remains in police custody.

The 17-year-old girl was taken at Southampton General Hospital and later discharged.

The other two victims were treated at the scene.

Police have appealed for anyone with mobile footage of the incident to contact them.