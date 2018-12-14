Teenagers arrested over Southampton arson attacks
Two boys aged 13 and 14 have been arrested after three suspected arson attacks in Southampton.
Police believe the incidents are linked.
On Wednesday between 18:00 and 19:00 GMT, a garden shed was set alight in Warren Avenue, Shirley.
Between Thursday evening and Friday morning a caravan was set alight, causing damage to a house and a car in Millbrook, and a fire was also started in a bin near flats in Jessamine Road.
Det Insp Colin White said residents were concerned about "a number of separate arson" attacks in recent weeks, but added a number of arrests had been made.
Police have also charged a man in connection with arson attacks on vehicles in Shirley.