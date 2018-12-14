Two boys aged 13 and 14 have been arrested after three suspected arson attacks in Southampton.

Police believe the incidents are linked.

On Wednesday between 18:00 and 19:00 GMT, a garden shed was set alight in Warren Avenue, Shirley.

Between Thursday evening and Friday morning a caravan was set alight, causing damage to a house and a car in Millbrook, and a fire was also started in a bin near flats in Jessamine Road.

Det Insp Colin White said residents were concerned about "a number of separate arson" attacks in recent weeks, but added a number of arrests had been made.

Police have also charged a man in connection with arson attacks on vehicles in Shirley.