Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton Common: Man charged after teens injured

  • 15 December 2018
police cars in front on pub
Image caption A 34-year-old man has been arrested

A man has been charged after two teenage girls were hurt in a knife incident in a Southampton park.

Police arrived at Southampton Common, near the Cowherds Pub, at about 16:20 GMT on Thursday after reports of a man armed with a knife threatening people.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were injured, and another person was threatened, Dorset Police said.

A 34-year-old has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, affray, and possessing a blade in public.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites