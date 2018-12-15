Image caption A 34-year-old man has been arrested

A man has been charged after two teenage girls were hurt in a knife incident in a Southampton park.

Police arrived at Southampton Common, near the Cowherds Pub, at about 16:20 GMT on Thursday after reports of a man armed with a knife threatening people.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were injured, and another person was threatened, Dorset Police said.

A 34-year-old has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, affray, and possessing a blade in public.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court later.