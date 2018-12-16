Woman sexually assaulted in Southampton city centre
- 16 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in Southampton city centre.
The attack happened between an Asda supermarket and a car park on Portland Terrace between in the early hours of Sunday.
A police spokesman said specialist officers were supporting the woman, and regular patrols were being carried out.
He added: "We would like to remind people to remain vigilant, especially when walking alone in the dark."