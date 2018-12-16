Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Woman sexually assaulted in Southampton city centre

  • 16 December 2018
Land between an Asda supermarket and a car park on Portland Terrace
A 20-year-old woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in Southampton city centre.

The attack happened between an Asda supermarket and a car park on Portland Terrace between in the early hours of Sunday.

A police spokesman said specialist officers were supporting the woman, and regular patrols were being carried out.

He added: "We would like to remind people to remain vigilant, especially when walking alone in the dark."

