A 20-year-old woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in Southampton city centre.

The attack happened between an Asda supermarket and a car park on Portland Terrace between in the early hours of Sunday.

A police spokesman said specialist officers were supporting the woman, and regular patrols were being carried out.

He added: "We would like to remind people to remain vigilant, especially when walking alone in the dark."