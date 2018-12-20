A teenage father who killed his baby son has been found guilty of murder.

Seven-week-old Reggie Phillips died after being taken to hospital with a fractured skull from his mother's flat in Southampton, in the early hours of 11 February.

Doulton Phillips, 17, bit the child on the nose and had taken MDMA and vodka shortly before the the murder, a trial at Winchester Crown Court heard.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.

The jury is still considering its verdict over a charge of cruelty, by failing to protect the baby or summon help, against his 19-year-old mother Alannah Skinner.

The trial was told neighbours heard "blood-curdling or painful screaming" in the early hours of 11 February.

'Indescribable pain'

An ambulance was not called until the mother sought help from a neighbour at 04:30 GMT, the jury was told. The baby died two hours later.

Reggie was bitten on the nose and violently shaken or swung in the attack.

The father had inflicted injuries including fractures to the ribs, leg and collarbone in the days leading up to the baby's death, the court heard.

Prosecutors said the child would have suffered "indescribable distress and pain" from a spiral fracture of the left leg.

Jurors were also told that Phillips pushed the baby's mother to the ground after an argument, injuring her face, whilst she was pregnant.

Each defendant told the court the baby fell off the sofa on to the floor while in the care of the other parent.

Ms Skinner told the court she did not witness the fatal injury to her son and that the baby did not appear to need urgent medical help.