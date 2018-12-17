Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leo Burton's mother said he "generally clumsy" but could "handle a bike well"

A boy who died hours after he hit his head when he fell off his bicycle was not wearing a helmet, an inquest has heard.

Leo Burton suffered no bruising in the fall at a play area near his home in Gosport, Hampshire, on 23 June.

But his parents found him unresponsive in bed at home the following morning.

Portsmouth coroner Samantha Marsh ruled that eight-year-old Leo had died accidentally while he was not wearing a cycle helmet.

Leo complained of feeling unwell but had no visible injuries after the unwitnessed fall on a concrete pavement in St John's Square, the inquest was told.

He was pronounced dead at the Queen Alexandra Hospital the following day.

Leo's mother, Natalie Dennis, said her son was "generally clumsy" but could "handle a bike well".

"He was very much like a daredevil and this was the first time he didn't wear his helmet," she told the hearing.

The coroner said Leo's death highlighted the need for cyclists to wear helmets.