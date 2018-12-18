Image caption Southampton has been named by the World Health Organization as being at the limit for levels of fine particle pollution

Plans for a pollution charge for vehicles entering Southampton have been rejected by a local council.

The city council proposed a clean air zone with vehicle charging to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels.

However, New Forest District Council's cabinet voted for a "business as usual" approach.

It said increasing numbers of cleaner vehicles meant air quality levels were likely to be compliant by the end of next year without intervention.

The government has instructed both New Forest and Southampton councils to introduce a business plan that would ensure compliance with legal limits of nitrogen dioxide within the shortest possible time.

New Forest District Council said its plan had "followed an explicit framework set out by government which defines the parameters for actions that are permissible".

"The actions in the air quality final plan are within this remit," it said.

Electric charge points

It includes increasing the number of low emission vehicles within the council's fleet of vehicles, installing electric charge points on council-owned land and car parks, and extending the cycle route of the western approach scheme in Southampton to the A35 at Totton.

The New Forest authority will submit its plan to the government by 31 December for approval, which is expected in March 2019.

In May, Southampton was named by the World Health Organization as being at the limit for levels of fine particle pollution.

A public consultation asked people about implementing a clean air zone, in which the highest polluting vehicles - including older lorries, buses and coaches - would be charged when they entered the city from 2019.

Some taxis could incur a daily charge of £12.50. Private cars, vans, minibuses and motorcycles would be exempt under the plans.

The city council is due to submit its plan to the government in January.

Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham and Derby are also considering vehicle charges in order to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels by 2020.