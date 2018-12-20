Image copyright Google Image caption Southern Water said it was working to repair the pipe which burst in the early hours

A burst water main has left 1,300 homes without water and forced the closure of two schools in Hampshire.

Southern Water said it was working to repair the pipe, which burst in Hamble village in the early hours.

The Hamble School and Hamble Primary School have shut, and Hamble Sports Complex in Satchell Lane said it was also closed.

The water firm said it was a "complex repair" and it was not yet known when all supplies will be restored.

A Southern Water spokeswoman said: "The pipe has been considerably damaged and, despite working through the night, our first attempt to fix the pipe quickly was not successful."