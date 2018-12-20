Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Michael Deary was found dead at his home in Omaha Close in August

A 17-year-old boy has admitted killing a man who was found dead in his flat in Hampshire.

The body of Michael Deary, 29, was discovered at his home in Omaha Close, Fareham, on 20 August. Police said he had suffered injuries to his back.

The defendant, from Gosport, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to murder at Winchester Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on 30 January.

Following the hearing, Mr Deary's family issued a statement saying: "We still mourn the sad loss of our wonderful son Mike, who was taken from us earlier this year.

"He was caring, kind, talented, and his selfless nature was something everyone knew him for. Mike loved his family and he will live in our hearts forever."