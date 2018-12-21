Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Doulton Phillips and Alannah Skinner had a violent argument on the night their baby was injured, the court heard

Two teenagers have been jailed over the death of their baby son who was bitten on the nose in a "violent assault".

Doulton Phillips, 17, also broke six-week-old Reggie's skull, ribs and leg at a mother-and-baby unit in Southampton in February.

He was detained for life with a minimum of 15 years at Winchester Crown Court after being convicted of the murder.

The baby's mother, Alannah Skinner, 19, was given a 30-month sentence after being found guilty of child cruelty.

'Gut-wrenching cry'

Neighbours heard the sounds of a violent argument at Skinner's flat in Defender Road in the early hours of 11 February, the court heard.

One told police she heard a baby's "gut-wrenching cry of pain" and "further screaming that turned her stomach", prosecutors said.

The infant was violently shaken, swung or both, the jury was told.

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Reggie Phillips was six weeks old when he died

He died later in hospital from a fatal head wound that had flattened the back of his skull, the court heard.

Phillips told the jury he had taken ecstasy and drunk vodka and lager shortly before the boy's death.

He had a "capacity for violence and loss of temper while in drink", prosecutors alleged.

Skinner, his former partner, failed to protect the child and failed to summon medical help immediately, the jury was told.

Both were convicted on Thursday following a four-week trial.

The judge, Mr Justice Spencer, said Phillips, who was 16 at the time of the attack, had shown "wicked cruelty" and inflicted "truly appalling injuries".

Phillips, of Lydgate Road, Southampton, and Skinner, of Medwall Green in the city, will be detained in young offender institutions.

Southampton Safeguarding Children Board is reviewing the case.