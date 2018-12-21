Image copyright Family handout Image caption William Hatherall was described as "too young and too vibrant to lose his life so suddenly"

A motorcyclist has been given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for killing a pedestrian by careless driving.

William Hatherall, 48, was struck in New Street in Andover, Hampshire, on 14 October and later died in hospital.

Darren Lampard, 52, of Hogarth Court, Andover, previously admitted the charge as well as causing the death while driving uninsured.

A judge at Winchester Crown Court also banned him from driving for 18 months.

Judge Susan Evans QC ordered a third charge, of causing death while driving without a licence, to lie on file.

Previously, Mr Hatherall's family paid tribute to the "amazing" father, who had a long-term partner, a daughter and two stepsons.

A statement said: "He was a bit of a party animal... and packed a huge amount of life experiences into his 48 years."