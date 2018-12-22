Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The footage shows the man police want to trace outside the shop at about 23.15 GMT before the rape

Detectives investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in a Southampton park have released further CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The teenager was raped in Riverside Park, near the skate park, at about 23:30 GMT on 2 December.

Police had previously released ofootage of a man walking behind her near the park shortly before the attack.

Officers have now traced the man back to the Sainsbury's Local on Burgess Road at 23:15.

Hampshire Constabulary said the footage showed the man followed another woman to begin with.

Det Insp Roger Wood said: "He sees her on Burgess Road and appears to follow her to Wessex Lane, where he loses her and then begins to double back on himself and follow the 18-year-old woman that was moments later raped in Riverside Park."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The man was filmed on Burgess Road outside Sainsbury’s

He is described as white, tall, of medium build and aged in his mid 20s to 30s.

At the time he was wearing a dark green hooded top and dark trainers.

Two more women had reported being followed in the area in November and December. Police said the same man was thought to be involved on all three occasions.

Previously, police also released a map of the route the suspect took as he fled the scene.

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to contact police.