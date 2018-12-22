Image caption A 23-year-old man was found with a serious head injury at a house in Heinz Burt Close

Two teenagers, a male and a female both aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found injured in Eastleigh.

He was discovered with a serious head injury at a house in Heinz Burt Close, shortly after 22:15 GMT on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Winchester remains in a "life-threatening" condition.

A 48-year-old man from Bursledon has also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and officers are carrying out house to house enquiries.