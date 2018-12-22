Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Two teenagers arrested after Eastleigh murder attempt

  • 22 December 2018
Heinz Burt Close
Image caption A 23-year-old man was found with a serious head injury at a house in Heinz Burt Close

Two teenagers, a male and a female both aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found injured in Eastleigh.

He was discovered with a serious head injury at a house in Heinz Burt Close, shortly after 22:15 GMT on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Winchester remains in a "life-threatening" condition.

A 48-year-old man from Bursledon has also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and officers are carrying out house to house enquiries.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites