Two teenagers arrested after Eastleigh murder attempt
- 22 December 2018
Two teenagers, a male and a female both aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found injured in Eastleigh.
He was discovered with a serious head injury at a house in Heinz Burt Close, shortly after 22:15 GMT on Friday.
The 23-year-old from Winchester remains in a "life-threatening" condition.
A 48-year-old man from Bursledon has also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and officers are carrying out house to house enquiries.