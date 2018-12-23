Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Andover motorcyclist killed in car collision

  • 23 December 2018
Image caption The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the B3400 near Hurstbourne Priors

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car in Hampshire.

Police were called to the B3400 near Hurstbourne Priors at 17:40 GMT on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man from Andover, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Ford Focus and his female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

