Andover motorcyclist killed in car collision
- 23 December 2018
A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car in Hampshire.
Police were called to the B3400 near Hurstbourne Priors at 17:40 GMT on Saturday.
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man from Andover, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a Ford Focus and his female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.