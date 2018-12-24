Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Eastleigh samurai sword suspect released on bail

  • 24 December 2018
Heinz Burt Close
Image caption A 23-year-old man was found with a serious head injury at a house in Heinz Burt Close

A teenage boy arrested after a man was left with a serious head injury in a suspected samurai sword attack has been released on police bail.

The 17-year-old was held on suspicion of attempted murder after a 23-year-old man was found in a life-threatening condition at a property in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Friday night.

He has been bailed until 19 January.

Police have been searching for a weapon in the streets near Heinz Burt Close, where the victim was found.

Detectives said a samurai sword may have been used in the attack and urged residents to check their bins and gardens.

A 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was previously released while inquires continue.

