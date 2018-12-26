Paramedic bag stolen on Christmas Day
26 December 2018
An ambulance bag containing "lifesaving equipment" was stolen on Christmas Day while paramedics helped a patient.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said the theft happened in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, at 17:40 GMT.
On Twitter, a spokesperson said a man wearing a balaclava grabbed the bag and went off on a bike while the crew helped a patient into an ambulance.
SCAS has asked the public to contact the ambulance service or Hampshire Constabulary with any information.
17:40 yesterday a male wearing balaclava stole an Ambulance Response Bag as crew helped patient into ambulance. He made off by bike on Wingfield St, Portsmouth. Bag contains vital lifesaving equipment. Pls call us on 01962 898000 or @HantsPolice on 101 if any info on theft or bag pic.twitter.com/XOoRsotX1l— SCAS (@SCAS999) December 26, 2018
