Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Andover house explosion: Man found dead

  • 27 December 2018
Collapsed building Image copyright Andy Phillips
Image caption The explosion happened in King Arthurs Way, Andover

A man's body has been found in the wreckage of a house that was destroyed in an explosion.

The blast happened at about 02:30 GMT in Andover, Hampshire, police and firefighters said.

Photos from the scene of the collapse in King Arthurs Way appear to show the remains of a roof on top of a large pile of rubble.

Rescuers are continuing to search the area and a number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

A joint fire and police investigation is under way and a cordon is in place.

Image copyright Andy Phillips
Image caption The roof of the property collapsed
Image copyright Andy Phillips
Image caption A rescue team is continuing to search the scene
Image copyright Andy Phillips
Image caption Several homes nearby were evacuated
Image copyright Andy Phillips
Image caption An emergency cordon is in place at the scene

