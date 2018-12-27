Andover house explosion: Man found dead
A man's body has been found in the wreckage of a house that was destroyed in an explosion.
The blast happened at about 02:30 GMT in Andover, Hampshire, police and firefighters said.
Photos from the scene of the collapse in King Arthurs Way appear to show the remains of a roof on top of a large pile of rubble.
Rescuers are continuing to search the area and a number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated.
A joint fire and police investigation is under way and a cordon is in place.