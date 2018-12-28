Arrest over stolen ambulance medical bag in Portsmouth
- 28 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a medical response bag was stolen from an ambulance on a call on Christmas Day.
Paramedics were helping a patient into the vehicle at about 17:40 GMT when a balaclava-wearing thief took the bag and cycled away, South Central Ambulance Service said.
The crew had been tending to a patient at an address on All Saints Road in Buckland, Portsmouth.
Officers have not said what the man has been arrested on suspicion of.