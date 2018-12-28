Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been arrested after a medical response bag was stolen from an ambulance on a call on Christmas Day.

Paramedics were helping a patient into the vehicle at about 17:40 GMT when a balaclava-wearing thief took the bag and cycled away, South Central Ambulance Service said.

The crew had been tending to a patient at an address on All Saints Road in Buckland, Portsmouth.

Officers have not said what the man has been arrested on suspicion of.