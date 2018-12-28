Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The campaigner said he would continue to "shout above the noise" to protect wildlife

Naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham has been appointed CBE in the New Year Honours list.

The campaigner against blood sports and the badger cull has been honoured for services to nature conservation.

Packham said the honour was like a "silent thanks" from animals he had defended.

"Maybe the silent have spoken, maybe a terrified fox, a wounded harrier or a trapped badger whispered and this is their thanks," he said.

Packham, who has presented the BBC's Springwatch and other nature programmes, said he would continue to "shout above the noise" to protect foxes, badgers and birds of prey.

In 2017 57-year-old Packham spoke about his Asperger's Syndrome in a BBC TV documentary and was also arrested and later cleared of assault during filming for a documentary on illegal bird trapping in Malta.

In 2019 he will take part in Blue Planet Live, a BBC TV series examining the impact of ocean pollution.

Medical specialists and charity workers are among those also honoured in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Prof Huon Gray, from University Hospital Southampton, who is National Clinical Director for Heath Disease for NHS England, was appointed CBE for his work.

Graham Hewitt and his wife Juliette, from Gosport, were both awarded the British Empire Medal for nearly half a century of work for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

And Dr Wendy Jones, from Waterlooville, who advises women on the safety of prescribed medicines in breast milk, became an MBE for services to mothers and babies.