Police inquiry after man's body found on Reading street

  • 1 January 2019

A police investigation is under way after the body of a man was found in a Reading street.

The victim's body was discovered at about 07:50 GMT, Thames Valley Police confirmed in a tweet.

His body was found in Tring Road, off Overdown Road, and the street has been closed to public.

Officers said that at this stage his death was being treated as unexplained and have urged people to avoid the area while inquiries continue.

