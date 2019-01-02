Image caption Residents need permits to park outside their own homes

Two residents' parking zones have been reinstated in Southsea.

The Liberal Democrat-run council said it had brought the zones - ditched in 2015 - back in to help residents park near their homes.

Conservative councillors said the zones south of Goldsmith Avenue and north of Albert Road would create "displaced parking".

Residents in the zones have to pay £30 for one car, £100 for a second permit and £590 for a third.

The council said a survey showed the majority of residents were in favour of bringing the parking scheme back in.

The plan by the Liberal Democrat-run council has come in for criticism from opposing Conservative councillors.

Simon Bosher, said it would just "shunt the problem from one road to the next - creating more displaced parking."

One resident said she was "very happy with it - I think it's going to be easier to park".

Another resident said: "To introduce parking zones in certain areas only causes the vehicles to move to other areas, so it's like a domino effect."

Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: "There simply are too many vehicles. Whatever you do there are going to be people against it."