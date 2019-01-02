Image copyright PA Image caption The house was reduced to rubble in the blast

A gas blast that killed a man and destroyed a house in Andover was sparked within the property, police say.

The body of James Kirkby, 48, was found in the wreckage of end-of-terrace house in Launcelot Close, at about 02:30 GMT on Thursday 27 December.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Nearby residents were evacuated for three days after the explosion, only returning to their homes on Sunday.

Hampshire Constabulary, said: "The cause of the explosion is believed to have been isolated to the individual property.

"There are no identified safety concerns that will affect the wider community."

The force said searches had now been completed at the site.