Image copyright @PaulPosh Image caption One eyewitness described seeing "a huge explosion"

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a car repair and furniture workshop in Hampshire.

One eyewitness described seeing "a huge explosion" and a "fire ball at least 50 to 60ft-high" coming from the building in Denmead, near Waterlooville.

Emergency services were called to Sheepwash Lane shortly after 16:00 GMT.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said everyone had been accounted for. Two men were treated for minor burns and left in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman said the service had received lots of calls and large plumes of black smoke could be seen from surrounding areas.

Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to the workshop, which is near the Furzeley Golf Club.

The fire is now under control but the road remains closed and people are being urged to avoid the area.

Residents have been told to keep their windows and doors closed.