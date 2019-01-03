Image caption Iain Gilmour revealed he had been battling depression and a dependency on alcohol

A head teacher who was caught driving after drinking three bottles of wine and in possession of cocaine has been banned from teaching indefinitely.

Iain Gilmour, 48, was pulled over by police when he drove through two red lights in Portsmouth last year.

He was suspended as head at Isambard Brunel Junior School and later resigned following guilty pleas to drink-driving and possessing Class A drugs.

He can apply for his teaching ban to be lifted after two years.

A professional conduct panel found his actions were "outside that which could reasonably be tolerated".

Image copyright Google Image caption Gilmour worked at Isambard Brunel Junior School which was given a "requires improvement" rating by Ofsted

Gilmour, of George Street, Portsmouth, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay costs and fines totalling £1,920 after admitting the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court last February.

He told the court he had been under "constant" political and financial pressure at Isambard Brunel Junior School after it was given a "requires improvement" rating by Ofsted inspectors.

He also revealed he had been battling depression and a recent dependency on alcohol.

The court was told police recorded his alcohol level as 67mg per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg - when he was pulled over on 25 January 2018.

Half a gram of cocaine was also found in his possession.