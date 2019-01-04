Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bradfield suffered head injury in an assault outside the Cricketers pub in Tadley

A man who died after an assault in a pub car park in Hampshire before Christmas has been named as Peter Bradfield.

The 53-year-old from Baughurst suffered a head injury outside the Cricketers pub in Tadley shortly after 20:30 GMT on 22 December.

He died in hospital on Christmas Eve.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 35-year-old man, from Micheldever, was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until 24 March.

In a statement released through police, Mr Bradfield's partner Melanie Griffiths paid tribute to him: "We have lost a much-loved son, father, exceptional step-dad and partner. Needlessly taken too soon. Our hearts are broken."

A 16-year-old boy, from Reading, was also arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been released from police custody on bail with conditions until 23 Jan.