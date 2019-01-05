Image copyright St George's Church Image caption The lead had inscriptions on it relating to events the church had marked, such as the Battle of Jutland in 1916

Lead with inscriptions dating to the 18th Century has been stolen from a church in the New Forest.

Thieves climbed 35ft (10m) up the bell tower of St George's Church in Damerham to steal the lead sometime after New Year's Eve.

Reverend Les Player said events the church had marked had been etched on the lead.

A crowdfunding appeal to raise £10,000 to replace the lead has, so far, raised more than £1,700.

Image copyright Maigheach-gheal Image caption The lead was stolen from the pyramid-shaped roof section above the church's bell tower, leaving the wooden rafters exposed

Mr Player said: "It's a tragic loss, because it's been there a long time and people have recorded events on it.

"It's been a part of the church's story."

Church services will continue as normal but bell ringing may be affected as the ringing chamber is directly below where the lead was taken from, he said.