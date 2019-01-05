Woman dies in early-morning crash in Southampton
- 5 January 2019
A 26-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car on a main road in Southampton.
Hampshire Constabulary said she was hit by a white Ford Fiesta on The Avenue driven by a man in his 20s shortly before 02:00 GMT.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The road was closed for investigation work. Police have appealed for information from any witnesses or other drivers with dashcam footage.