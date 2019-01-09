Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Convertible Mini Coopers, like the one shown, are being targeted

A suspected serial arsonist is targeting convertible Mini Coopers in an apparent spree across Southampton.

Nine of the soft-top vehicles have been damaged or destroyed in the city since November.

The canvas roofs were slashed open, flammable material put inside and set alight.

Hampshire Constabulary said it is linking the incidents and looking for a man seen driving a silver Peugeot 307 estate near one of the fires.

Image copyright Google Image caption One of the cars was targeted in River Walk

Since 21 November, cars have been set ablaze in Randolph Street, Hanley Road, Janson Road, Hinkler Road, Deacon Road, Downside Avenue, South East Road and River Walk.

The most recent was on Saturday in Belmont Road, Portswood. All of the attacks happened between midnight and 08:00 GMT.

Detectives have urged convertible Mini Coopers owners to install dummy cameras, use car alarms and ask neighbours to remain vigilant.

They also want anyone who knows a man who drives a silver or grey Peugeot 307 estate car, and is often out during the night, to contact them.