Image copyright Google Image caption The headteacher of Hamble Primary School emailed parents to explain what happened

School children have witnessed a man exposing himself through a fence for the second time in two months.

The man, who ran away when approached by staff, was seen by a "small number" of pupils during lunch break at Hamble Primary School in Hampshire earlier.

Their parents have been told and other schools in the area have been alerted. Police conducted a search of the area.

In November, the school said a man, who had his face covered, exposed himself to a "few children".

Police said they were called to the latest incident just after 13:00 GMT and carried out a search but no suspects were found.

The force declined to answer whether it was linking the cases.

Head teacher Nick Rickman said the school would be considering new measures which could be put in place to avoid further incidents.